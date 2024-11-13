Wildfire breaks out in New York City park — in November

A wildfire broke out in a New York City park on Wednesday capturing FDNY battling flames and fighting to keep the blaze from spreading.

The fire ignited in upper Manhatten’s Inwood Park around 3pm local time and rapidly spread across a large area of brush, sending a smoke blanket above the Big Apple.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine posted videos of the flames on social media, as firefighters continued to battle it.

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed this is the latest to contribute to a record number of brush fires which have ignited throughout the city in recent weeks.

Days ago, Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that multiple wildfires were burning across the state, particularly in the Hudson Valley, Long Island, and the Catskills region.