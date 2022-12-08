The Diaoshuilou Waterfall in China’s Jingpo Lake has frozen over, bringing stunning wintry scenes to the Heilongjiang Province.

Solid icicles have replaced what used to be flowing water from the 130ft-high waterfall.

Jingpo Lake, located in the upper reaches of the Mudan River among the Wanda Mountains, is a Unesco-certified geopark.

The lake was formed 10,000 years ago after a volcanic eruption and boasts limestone rockfaces and turquoise waters that are a haven for wildlife.

At this time of year, the area is regularly below freezing with recent temperatures plummeting to -12C.

