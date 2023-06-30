Denise Welch reveals hilarious way son Matty Healy would ‘terrorise’ her as child

Denise Welch has been telling the hilarious tale of how her son, Matty Healy, used to 'terrorise' her as a child.

The 1975 frontman, now 34, reportedly used to call the Loose Women panellist by her first name in a bid to wind her up.

"When Matty was about three and he obviously thought it was clever, he started calling me Denise," she explained on the talk show.

"He used to have a lisp – so he started to do it on purpose."