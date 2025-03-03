Morgan Freeman appeared to have tears in his eyes as he paid tribute to his friend Gene Hackman at the 2025 Oscars “In Memoriam” segment on Sunday, 2 March.

The actor, 95, was one of the best-loved stars in Hollywood and won Oscars for The French Connection and Unforgiven, the latter of which he starred in alongside Freeman.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, and one of their pet dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Thursday.

“Rest in peace, my friend,” Freeman added.