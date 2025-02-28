Police have released audio of the 911 call from a frantic maintenance worker after the bodies of US actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were first discovered on Wednesday (26 February).

The emotional caller can be heard claiming he is unable to access to the house when asked if there were any signs of life by the emergency services dispatcher.

“I have no idea,” he said. “I am not inside the house. It’s closed. It’s locked. I can’t go in. But I can see she’s laying down on the floor from the window.”

Hackman’s wife was found next to a space heater in a bathroom, while his actor’s body was found in a separate room, according to the Santa Fe County search warrant.