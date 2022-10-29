Why has Adele stripped back her Las Vegas residency?

Adele is reportedly stripping back her rescheduled Las Vegas residency to connect more with her fans.

The Someone Like You singer, 34, wants to make the shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace "intimate" and plans to mingle with fans before her sets, according to The Sun.

Adele announced the new dates for her residency in July, months after leaving fans thousands of pounds out of pocket when she pulled the plug on her shows with just 24 hours' notice in January.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.