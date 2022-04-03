Alan Partridge took the opportunity to dig at P&O Ferries’ controversial sacking during an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Joking that he was dangerously close to ‘violating ITV guidelines’, he referenced them as ‘that ferry company’ rather than by name.

Following the much-loved ‘Kiddie-oke’ segment, he laughed that the child performers probably earned a better salary than those working for P&O.

“I said they’d be better off working off for that ferry company you said I wasn’t allowed to mention because of ITV guidelines,” he told a startled Ant and Dec.

