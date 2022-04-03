Girl takes mum to Stormzy concert and she knows every lyric flawlessly

A girl 'trying to get her mum to Stormzy' has filmed the experience of taking the 66-year-old super fan to his concert on her birthday.

Dressed up in a Stormzy shirt and lanyard, Alexandra Read's mum executed every single lyric during the performance flawlessly - and even waited for the rapper after the show to tell him how much she liked his music.

"God bless you Jill," the ‘Vossi Bop ‘artist said to her as he wished her a happy birthday.

