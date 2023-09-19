A first look at this year’s Great British Bake Off has given fans a glimpse into what they can expect from the upcoming series.

The show returns for its 14th series on 26 September and sees 12 amateur bakers battle it out in their bid to win Paul Hollywood's praise and become the winner.

New host Alison Hammond has the giggles in the latest trailer, while Paul shared a comforting embrace with a contestant.

The Great British Bake Off presenters have learned sign language as the show welcomes its first-ever deaf contestant this year.