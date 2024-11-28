Alison Hammond reacts to editor Martin Frizell quitting This Morning

Alison Hammond says she is “devastated” by This Morning editor Martin Frizell’s decision to quit the daytime show.

Frizell announced he was leaving the ITV show on Wednesday (27 November) after 10 years to be “around much more” for his wife Fiona Phillips as she battles Alzheimer’s disease.

Hammond said she “totally understands” Frizell’s decision to leave, but the team is all upset by his upcoming departure.

Speaking on Chris Evans’s Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio today (28 November), she said: “He’s a wonderful man, everyone is talking it behind the scenes, we are all really sad.

“He’s upset as well.”