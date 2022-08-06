Anne Heche suffers severe burns after crashing car into house in LA, reports claim

Anne Heche has been left severely burned after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles, reports claim.

The vehicle, which officials say is registered to the actor, ran into a two-story home in the city’s Mar Vista neighbourhood and burst into “heavy fire” on Friday (5 August).

Police have not officially named Heche as the driver, but TMZ reports that she was behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Images of the car have also been published.

