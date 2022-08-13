Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:54
Anne Heche’s heart being kept beating for organ donation assessment
Anne Heche’s heart is being kept beating despite the actress being declared legally dead so doctors can determine whether her remaining organs are viable to be donated.
The actress, 53, was officially declared brain dead and will be taken off life support after suffering a brain injury as a result of crashing into a house in Los Angeles on August 5.
Heche, who’s been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles, suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” in the crash, according to a statement released Thursday night on behalf of her family and friends.
