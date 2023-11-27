A guest on Antiques Roadshow left expert Cristian Beadman stunned by bringing in Dolly the sheep’s fleece for valuation.

Dolly, the first mammal that was cloned from an adult somatic cell, was born at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh in July 1996 and her creation has been fundamental to research.

Since her death in 2003, the sheep has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland and in the latest episode of Antiques Roadshow, one guest revealed he worked on the famed science project.

“Utterly fascinating, my training at big London auction houses did not prepare me for this sort of stuff,” Beadman said, admiring the fleece.

He went on to say that it would be worth “well be into five figures” and could make up to £30,000 at auction.