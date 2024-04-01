Alison Hammond falls victim to April Fools’ Day prank live on This Morning

Alison Hammond fell victim to an April Fools’ Day prank as she made her return to This Morning on Monday (1 April).

The popular presenter returned to the popular daytime programme alongside co-host Dermot O’Leary.

The duo were interviewing a ‘guest’ who Alison believed had appeared on Antiques Roadshow the night before to find out her £1.50 vase was worth £30,000.

In hilarious scenes, Dermot then ‘accidentally’ fell into the vase, sending it shattering to the floor and leaving its owner in hysterics.

Alison was lost for words and comforted the woman, admitting she wasn’t sure what to do, before eventually being told she had been pranked.