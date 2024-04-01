Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins Falls Victim To April Fool’s Day Prank Live On-air

00:55

Lucy Leeson | Monday 01 April 2024 07:36 BST

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins falls victim to April Fool’s Day prank live on-air

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins fell victim to an April Fool’s Day prank live on-air today (1 April).

The host, who starred on Monday’s show alongside Richard Madeley, was reporting on Marilyn Monroe’s jewellery going up for sale at auction when studio guests brought in some of the actress’s belongings up for sale.

One of them was a pearl necklace that the presenter was asked to model.

As Charlotte modelled the necklace, all the pearls began to fall off, much to her horror.

Looking mortified, the presenter asked if they could cut to a break, before realising she was the victim of the April Fool’s Day prank.

