Watch: Aquaman Jason Momoa reads CBeebies Bedtime Story

Aquaman star Jason Momoa has swapped Hollywood for London and donned some silk pyjamas to read CBeebies Bedtime Stories tonight (Friday 22 December).

The 44-year-old will read the Julia Donaldson book Tiddler, a children’s story about “a little fish with a big imagination”.

The episode airs on the same day the Aquaman film sequel is released in cinemas across the UK.

Momoa is the latest in a line of celebrities to read the prestigious bedtime story and follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and David Tennant.

CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on Friday at 6.50pm.