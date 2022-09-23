‘See Monster:’ 35-metre tall art installation opens after oil rig transformation

A disused oil rig from the North Sea has been transformed into a 35-metre tall art installation in West Super Mare, and is opening to the public on Saturday, 23 September.

Part of the UK-wide Unboxed project, See Monster is one of Britain's largest public art installations.

Leeds-based creative studio, Newsubstance, led the transformation of the structure.

Founder Patrick O’Mahoney said they wanted to create something that was "big, joyful, and create a real, real impact."

