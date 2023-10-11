Great British Bake Off stars in hysterics at Paul Hollywood’s dough ball question

Paul Hollywood left his fellow Great British Bake Off presenters and contestant Matty in hysterics after asking a seemingly innocent question about dough balls.

Tuesday night marked his favourite challenge - bread week - and Hollywood couldn’t wait to get into it as he made his way around the tent.

“Tell us about the proportion of your ball size,” he asked Matty, who was clearly attempting to stifle a laugh alongside Alison Hammond.

“So you’ve got a little one on top and then a big ball underneath? They seem slightly out of proportion,” Hollywood continued, sparking laughter from Matty.

“Don’t be naughty,” Hammond responded.