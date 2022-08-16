Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

Strictly Come Dancing star Rose Ayling-Ellis teamed up with Barbie to unveil their first doll with hearing aids.

The actress playfully showed how the hearing aids could be taken off the ears, commenting: “I would have loved to have a Barbie like that when I was younger.

“It’s so important for children to be able to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.”

Matel released the doll as part of their new Rose, Barbie & Friends campaign, which includes the first Ken doll with vitiligo, a doll with a prosthetic limb and one in a wheelchair.

