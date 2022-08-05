Leslie Grace says she is 'proud' of her portrayal of Batgirl after movie scrapped

Actress Leslie Grace has said that she is “proud” of the work her colleagues have done on Batgirl after Warner Bros decided to scrap the film before its release date.

The film studio announced that it was shelving the movie despite having completed its $90m (£73.7m) shoot earlier this year.

“I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film,” Ms Grace said.

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said: “We’re not going to launch a movie until it’s ready.”

