Johnnie Walker signed off his BBC Radio 2 show with an emotional message as he brought his 58-year career at the broadcaster to a close on Sunday, 27 October.

The 79-year-old Sounds of the 70s host retired due to ill health following an idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) diagnosis.

The condition causes lungs to become scarred and makes breathing increasingly difficult.

Walker closed the show by saying: “It’s going to be very strange not to be on the wireless anymore. But also, by the same token, life will be slightly less of a strain, really, trying to find the breath to do programmes...

“Take good care of yourself and those you love, and may we walk into the future with our heads held high and happiness in our hearts.”