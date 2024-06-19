BBC presenter Nick Owen breaks down in tears live on air as he gives cancer update

Veteran BBC presenter Nick Owen broke down live on air as he discussed his cancer diagnosis.

The 76-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has since undergone extensive treatment.

Appearing on BBC Midlands Today on Wednesday (19 June), Mr Owen’s colleague Ben Godfrey read out a selection of messages of support to him, including one from the former TV-am host’s son Tim, which said “very proud of you Dad”.

This caused Mr Owen to cry as he said: “My Tim... oh bless you. I do want to thank everyone who's been in touch and so supportive.

“I'm so grateful that people have responded to the message in the first place about prostate cancer because that's such an important thing.”