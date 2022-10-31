Paddy McGuinness needed to “lie down and have a cry” after going “drifting” in Thailand for Top Gear.

In the much-anticipated new series, the comedian a and co-presenters Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris take part in a “pick-up pilgrimage” across the country.

On their journey, McGuinness tries drifting, a technique where the driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction, while maintaining control and manoeuvring the car through a corner.

The comedian had visible sweat patches after spinning across a car park, prompting the driver to check if he was ok.

