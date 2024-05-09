First look at The Bear season three in new teaser

Fans have been given a first glimpse of the third season of The Bear in a new teaser trailer shared by cast members on social media.

The award-winning FX drama follows a young chef from the fine dining world who returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop.

A new teaser clip shows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) entering the kitchen, taking out a recipe notebook and a knife kit.

The Bear will return on Thursday, 27 June.

It will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.