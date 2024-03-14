Watch Bafta’s most memorable moments as Beckham’s funny Netflix scene among nominees

David Beckham telling Victoria Beckham to "be honest" about not being working class has made it into Bafta's most memorable TV moment of the last year.

Fans will choose their favourite clip for the P&O Cruises memorable moment award, picking from choices such as Logan Roy's death in Succession and Catherine and Tommy Lee Royce's kitchen showdown in Happy Valley.

Other nominees include Doctor Who unveiling Ncuti Gatwa and Bill and Frank's The Last Of Us episode.

Thirteen-year-old Lucy's stunning performance in The Piano completes the nominations list.