Beyoncé celebrated her 42nd birthday in style as she was joined on stage by Diana Ross in a special surprise appearance.

Ross took to the stage to sing Happy Birthday in front of a shocked 70,000 crowd at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

American actress Lisa Riina was one of those in the crowd and captured the moment.

“I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” Ross said, as Beyoncé was seen mouthing, “I love you,” to Ross.

After leading the crowd in a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday, Ross is heard asking, ‘Were you surprised?’

“Thank you so much! You are so amazing!”, Beyoncé said.