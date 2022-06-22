Michelle Obama hails Beyonce’s new song Break My Soul

Michelle Obama has hailed Beyoncé Knowles’ new single Break My Soul as “the song we all need right now”, after its release on Tuesday 21 June.

“Queen @Beyoncé you’ve done it again!” Ms Obama tweeted in support of the Single Ladies singer, adding “I can’t help but dance and sing along while listening to it. Can’t wait for the album!”

The two have been friends for years, after Beyoncé performed at the 2009 inaugural ball as well as President Obama’s inauguration in 2013.