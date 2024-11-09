Last night’s episode of Big Brother saw two fan favourites evicted from the house (8 November), however, it wasn’t their departure that sparked the biggest conversation online.

One housemate, Khaled, who is from Palestine, took the opportunity during the live show to hold up a scarf showing the state’s flag. In an interview following the eviction, he then appeared without the scarf.

In previous episodes of the series, any reference to Palestine or the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, has been edited out by ITV - including a watermelon t-shirt, worn by fellow housemate, Ali.

The show said the re-editing of the previous episodes was a “compliance issue” and that personal items which could be deemed “harmful” were not allowed in the house.