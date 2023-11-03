First look: Big Brother’s Paul accused of being ‘bully’ in argument with Trish

Tensions rose in the Big Brother house as Paul was accused of being a “bully” by a fellow contestant.

In a preview of Friday’s (3 November) episode, the 23-year-old is seemingly annoyed at not being invited to Yinrun’s party, declaring “I’m sick of it” as he throws balls of cling film from the balcony.

The clip cuts to Trish telling Paul he is a “bully” before he says to Olivia: “I don’t like it when people think they can rule the roost.”

It comes ahead of a looming double eviction tonight on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.