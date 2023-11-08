AJ Odudu criticises Big Brother housemates’ treatment of Trish

AJ Odudu has criticised the Big Brother housemates over their treatment of contestant Trish Balusa.

While hosting Big Brother: Late & Live, the host called out the housemates for their behavior following Trish and Noky's nominations at Halloween, which they had no choice but to take part in.

After Tom told Chanelle on Tuesday's episode (7 November) that he would forgive Trish but wouldn't forget her calling Paul a bully, Odudu and guest Yinka Bokinni addressed the behaviour.

"It is a shame… They do keep banging that drum, don't they? She said 'bully' one time, and how many times have they labelled her 'aggressive'?" Odudu added.