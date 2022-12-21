Who are Bob Dylan's favourite musicians?

Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has revealed who he likes to listen to.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the musician said he was a fan of “anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

Dylan admitted that he discovers new music “mostly by accident,” often through word of mouth.

“I listen to CDs, satellite radio, and streaming. I do love the sound of old vinyl though, especially on a tube record player from back in the day,” he added.

Sign up for our newsletters.