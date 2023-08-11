Tyson Fury reveals gruesome reason behind signature ‘husky’ voice

Tyson Fury has revealed he only developed the ‘husky’ voice he’s known for in recent years, after a sparring accident permanently altered it.

Appearing on Hits Radio, wife, Paris Fury, told hosts: “He used to have a soft voice...he used to sound real delicate, he used to be able to sing real high-noted songs.”

The boxer went on to reveal how he was ‘punched in the throat’ which caused a blood clot.

“I now sound like my dad”, he jokes, before Paris adds: “They sound like generators...grrr.”