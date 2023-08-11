Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:35
Tyson Fury reveals gruesome reason behind signature ‘husky’ voice
Tyson Fury has revealed he only developed the ‘husky’ voice he’s known for in recent years, after a sparring accident permanently altered it.
Appearing on Hits Radio, wife, Paris Fury, told hosts: “He used to have a soft voice...he used to sound real delicate, he used to be able to sing real high-noted songs.”
The boxer went on to reveal how he was ‘punched in the throat’ which caused a blood clot.
“I now sound like my dad”, he jokes, before Paris adds: “They sound like generators...grrr.”
Up next
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
14:58
Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska’s interview with Bel Trew
02:10
What Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska wants the world to know
10:49
Life after the Kakhovka dam explosion | On The Ground
04:59
Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground
03:37
What to expect at the Women’s World Cup 2023
08:23
Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?
07:21
Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy?
06:00
Can Apple make us love virtual reality? | You Ask The Questions
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
08:59
Everything you need to know about hay fever
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
03:19
Olivia Dean performs ‘Dive’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:48
NNAVY performs ‘So Much’ in session at Montreux Jazz Festival
02:45
Lily Moore performs Music Box session at Montreux Jazz Festival
08:17
Marcus Miller performs ‘Detroit’ at Montreux Jazz Festival
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
01:05
Why you should never meet your heroes
37:03
Lorraine Candy: ‘Perimenopausal rage made me unravel’
00:50
How Freya Ridings transformed a painful childhood
00:29
Satellite images show wildfire smoke blowing across Hawaiian islands
01:01
Hawaii wildfires ‘largest natural disaster in state history’
00:29
Maui wildfires latest: Watch airplane land surrounded by orange flames
01:24
Virgin Galactic’s first space tourism flight returns safely to earth
00:35
Tyson Fury reveals gruesome reason behind signature ‘husky’ voice
01:47
Airport backs Luton Town with giant flight path message
00:33
Urinals in Jaguars training facility test how hydrated NFL stars are
01:06
‘It was pretty wild’: F1 champion Max Verstappen learns how to drift
00:34
Cars submerged by muddy water as heavy flooding hits Massachusetts
00:25
Roadside devastated as Hurricane Dora tears through Hawaii
00:30
Italy: Landscapes in Sardinia left charred after wildfires
02:27
Ecosystem thrives in volcanic caves beneath ocean hydrothermal vents
00:30
Love Island winner Jess Harding reveals why she put on weight in villa
01:10
First look: King Charles coronation coin released by Royal Mint
01:18
Megyn Kelly criticised after attacking USWNT over World Cup exit
00:50
One of Succession’s best characters was almost a man
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09