Brian Cox urges Hollywood to ‘stand together’ in support of Ukraine

Leading Hollywood stars Brian Cox and Michael Keaton delivered messages of support for Ukraine at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday (27 February).

The 28th SAG Awards were handed out at a live ceremony in Santa Monica, California, as the guild honoured performers in 15 categories across film and television.

Keaton and Cox used their stage time to express solidarity with Ukraine, tipping their hats to the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky for leading the fight against Russia from the frontline.

