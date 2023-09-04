Britney Spears asked her fans how many times they’ve “been lied to or tricked by someone they love” in her latest video shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The singer posted the footage amid her ongoing divorce from her husband Sam Asghari.

In the clip, she can be seen wearing a cheetah-print bodysuit, a brown bra, and white boots.

In the caption of the post, Britney said to her 41 million fans: “My HANDS ON MY HIPS SAY EVERYTHING!!! How many times have you guys been lied to or tricked by someone you loved??”