Britney Spears’s mother apologises and asks daughter to ‘unblock’ her on Instagram

Britney Spears’s mother has issued a public apology for any “pain” the singer endured during her 13-year conservatorship and asked to be unblocked on social media.

Lynne Spears responded on Instagram after her daughter wrote that “a genuine apology” from her family “would help give [her] closure”.

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!”

“I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologise for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

