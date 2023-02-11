Harry Styles wins Artist of the Year at 2023 Brit Awards

Harry Styles has won Artist of the Year at the 2023 Brit Awards.

The recently revamped Best Artist category has been criticised for only nominating male artists in 2023, despite female artists picking up a slew of honours elsewhere.

The former One Direction star addressed his ‘privilege’ while picking up the award, a nod to backlash from previous comments on the subject at the 2023 Grammys.

Other winners so far have included Beyonce, Wet Leg and Aitch.

