Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has shared intimate off-camera moments from her Today Show appearance as she spoke to raise awareness of her husband’s battle with dementia.

The Hollywood actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His family announced he was “stepping away” from acting last year.

Heming Willis appeared on NBC’s Today Show to share how her husband’s diagnosis had affected the family, in a bid to raise awareness.

She has now shared a video of her off-screen moments, accompanied by Otis Reading’s “Try a Little Tenderness” to thank everyone for their support.