Flackstock: Stars perform at festival dedicated to Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack’s friends and family came together on Monday, 25 July, to celebrate her life at Flackstock, a festival dedicated to the late TV presenter.

The event took place at Englefield House in Berkshire, with appearances from stars such as Fleur East, Louise Redknapp, and Pixie Lott.

Organisers said that money raised from the festival would be split between the charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust, which had a “special place in Caroline’s heart.”

Flackstock described the event as “The most perfect day celebrating the life of our friend.”

