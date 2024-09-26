Catherine Zeta-Jones surprised her husband Michael Douglas with a special gift for his 80th birthday.

The Welsh actress, who turned 55 on the same day, presented her husband with a birthday cake and a surprise visit from special guest, Bono.

The U2 frontman and actress sang “Happy Birthday” to the 80-year-old, in a video clip shared on her Instagram page on Thursday (26 September).

She captioned the video: “Thank you to you, my family and friends and my wonderful family for making my birthday so wonderful. And to Bono! For well,….being Bono and making it exceptional.”