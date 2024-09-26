Independent TV
Catherine Zeta-Jones surprises husband Michael Douglas with special gift on 80th birthday
Catherine Zeta-Jones surprised her husband Michael Douglas with a special gift for his 80th birthday.
The Welsh actress, who turned 55 on the same day, presented her husband with a birthday cake and a surprise visit from special guest, Bono.
The U2 frontman and actress sang “Happy Birthday” to the 80-year-old, in a video clip shared on her Instagram page on Thursday (26 September).
She captioned the video: “Thank you to you, my family and friends and my wonderful family for making my birthday so wonderful. And to Bono! For well,….being Bono and making it exceptional.”
