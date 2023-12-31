Stars we lost in 2023 mourned and remembered

As the year 2023 draws to a close with a brand new year upon us, we look back at some of the famous faces and stars whose deaths we mourned over the past 12 months.

Watch to see some of the stars we lost in 2023.

The Prince of Wales joined football royalty and fans to mourn former England footballer Sir Bobby Charlton after he died in October.

It came in a year which also saw the deaths of Paul O’Grady, Sinead O’Connor, Sir Michael Parkinson, and Tina Turner.

Friends star Matthew Perry, Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon, and poet Benjamin Zephaniah each passed away late in the year.