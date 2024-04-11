Challengers: Zendaya tells The Independent how she became tennis player for role

Zendaya has revealed how she, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist transformed into tennis players for Challengers.

Luca Guadagnino's new film follows Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis prodigy turned coach, who seeks to transform her husband Art's (Faist) losing streak - but finds himself standing across the net from Patrick (O'Connor), his former best friend and Tashi's ex-boyfriend.

Speaking to The Independent at the London premiere, Zendaya said: "We had our own version of tennis school... we did many weeks of training together followed by workouts together followed by rehearsals.

"It allowed us the time to not just bond but communicate and understand these characters more... we created our little bubble."