Ed Sheeran has recorded an emotional tribute to Jamal Edwards at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge.

The SBTV founder, who Sheeran has said played an instrumental part in launching his career, died last year aged 32.

In a new track filmed at the home stadium of Chelsea FC - who Edwards supported - Sheeran delivers an emotional message to his late friend.

“Therapy sessions, digging deep in depression / I got a life full of blessings, but this just breaks my f***ing heart,” he raps.

