Watch: Flavor Flav’s iconic reaction to Cher’s Thanksgiving parade performance

As Cher wowed the crowds with her performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, it seemed one fan enjoyed the show more than anyone else.

Rapper Flavor Flav was spotted in the crowd dancing along without a care in the world.

Cher, 77, closed the Thanksgiving Parade out with her new track, ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song’. At one point, the camera pans to the crowd, who had gathered in New York for Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday (23 November).

The camera then spies Flavor Flav, real name William Drayton Jr, who is clearly enjoying the performance.