Chris Brown holds Love Island star by the throat during lap dance at Manchester gig

Chris Brown held a Love Island star by the throat on stage at his concert in Manchester.

Footage taken by Rikie Kelly shows the singer performing the move on Natalia Zoppa, who appeared on the 2020 winter series of the dating show.

The lap-dance segment appears to have become a regular feature of the singer’s Under the Influence tour, with Brown seen holding a fan’s neck at a Berlin show.

Zoppa re-shared a clip of the moment at the AO Arena on her Instagram stories, saying she regretted not getting any photographs of the night.

