Joaquin Phenix to return in the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ for 2024 sequel

Joaquin Phenix is set to return on screens as the Joker in the next instalment of the movie franchise in 2024.

Warner Bros has set October 4, 2024 as the release date for Joker 2, officially titled Joker: Folie à Deux.

The state of California reportedly issued the production $12.6 million in tax credits.

Lady Gaga has previously taken to Instagram to tease an appearance in the movie, which is being directed by Todd Phillips.

The 2019 debut of Joker grossed around $1 billion at the box office.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.