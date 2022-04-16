Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday night, stunning fans in attendance at the music festival.

The Grammy-award winner joined Daniel Caesar on stage to perform their hit “Peaches”.

Bieber appeared shirtless while wearing a pair of baggy jeans and a backwards-facing red cap, sending fans wild as the event returned after a three-year hiatus.

Rumours of a surprise performance began to circulate earlier this week, given he is travelling across the US for his Justice World Tour.

