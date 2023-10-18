Coleen Rooney addresses Wayne marriage rumours: ‘Some mistakes are harder to forgive’

Coleen Rooney addressed rumours about her marriage to Wayne Rooney in the first episode of her new Disney+ series, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

In the three-part series, the 37-year-old recalls the events that led up to her accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking stories to The Sun newspaper using information taken from Coleen’s private Instagram account.

The first episode discusses the former footballer's 2017 charge for drink-driving and stories about the couple living apart for a brief period afterwards being leaked to the press.

“Over the years, Wayne has got himself into situations where it’s caused bad press attention. Some mistakes are harder to forgive than others," Coleen said.