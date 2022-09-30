Paramedics spent almost an hour trying to revive Coolio after he was found lying lifeless on the floor of a friend’s Los Angeles home on Wednesday (28 September).

EMTs rushed to the residence in the late afternoon after a friend discovered the 59-year-old rapper’s body inside a bathroom.

Crews performed CPR on the star for 45 minutes before he was pronounced dead.

It’s believed that Coolio died from cardiac arrest, according to the New York Post.

