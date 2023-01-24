'Icing on the cake': Coronation Street star Helen Worth awarded MBE

Coronation Street star Helen Worth has spoken of her delight at being made an MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, 24 January.

The actor, who has played Gail Platt on the soap since 1974, was honoured for her services to drama.

“To have had a job and one that I love, and to be able to work in it is quite extraordinary. And then to get an award for it is just the icing on the cake,” Ms Worth said.

