Craig Revel Horwood shuts down rumours of Strictly exit

Craig Revel Horwood shut down rumours that he is leaving Strictly Come Dancing after almost 20 years on the show.

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday, the choreographer, confirmed he would be returning for Strictly’s next series.

Host Kate Lawler asked what if we’d be seeing him back on TV, to which he said: “Yes, you are. I’m definitely coming back. Don’t believe any of those vicious rumours, no, no, no,” he said.

“I might hang up my dancing shoes just on the stage and go towards direction, but that’s about it,” he said.

The choreographer and musical theatre performer is the only remaining original judge on the Strictly panel, having first joined the show in 2004.